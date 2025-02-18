Police Chief's Testimony to Prosecution over Yoon's Arrest Order Disclosed at Impeachment Trial

Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution's investigation record, in which the police chief testified that President Yoon Suk Yeol ordered an arrest of lawmakers on the night of December 3 martial law, was disclosed during Yoon's impeachment trial.At the trial's ninth hearing on Tuesday, the National Assembly's legal team revealed parts of Police Commissioner General Cho Ji-ho's testimony during the prosecution's interrogation as evidence.Cho testified that Yoon called six times to repeatedly order him to apprehend all the lawmakers entering the Assembly in an apparent bid to prevent them from passing a motion to revoke martial law, adding that the president "sounded very urgent."Cho received two calls from former Defense Counterintelligence Commander Yeo In-hyung, who listed 15 people to be arrested, including main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung, later adding then-ruling People Power Party(PPP) leader Han Dong-hoon.In a testimony to military prosecutors, as disclosed by the Assembly's team, Yeo said he initially heard about a list of 14 people from then-Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun following martial law declaration.Yeo added that the president had mentioned such people when talking about exercising martial law authority prior to the declaration.Cho Dae-hyun, one of the lawyers on Yoon's defense team, protested examination of such testimonies from criminal investigations as evidence during the impeachment trial.Acting Constitutional Court President Moon Hyung-bae rejected a request to eliminate such evidence by Yoon's team, saying the bench had already decided to include them during the fourth hearing.Cho walked out in protest.