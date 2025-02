Photo : YONHAP News

The agriculture ministry plans to offer a record amount of overseas rice aid this year.The ministry announced on Tuesday that it intends to deliver 150-thousand tons of rice to eight-point-18 million people in 17 countries through the United Nations World Food Program(WFP).The amount of rice aid was previously expanded to 100-thousand tons in 2024.The recipients include nine countries in Africa, four in Asia, three in the Middle East, one in Central and South America.The ministry is expected to send the rice aid in two deliveries, one in April and another in October.