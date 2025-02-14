Ruling Camp to Actively Assign Funds in Extra Budget to Support AI Competitiveness

The government and the ruling party have agreed to actively assign funds as part of the extra budget plan toward supporting efforts to bolster the artificial intelligence(AI) industry's competitiveness.
Following a two-way meeting on Tuesday, ruling People Power Party(PPP) policy chief Kim Sang-hoon said the ruling camp intends to draw up the extra budget to help the domestic AI industry make a leap to become one of three global powerhouses.
The two sides agreed on the need to attract high-level AI talents, seek an early establishment of AI infrastructure, and to foster startups in the field.
The ruling party will push to adopt a scholarship system for university students in AI-related studies, and to offer free education in the long term.
The ruling camp will also seek to obtain ten-thousand high-performance graphics processing units(GPU) within the year through cooperation with the private sector and to operate a national AI computing center as soon as possible.