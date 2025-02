Photo : YONHAP News

An investor group is reportedly planning one of the world’s largest data centers for artificial intelligence(AI) in South Korea.According to the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday, up to 35 billion dollars will be invested in the data center, which will have a capacity of three gigawatts, making it one of the largest AI data facilities in the world.The project is reportedly being led by Stock Farm Road, an investor group co-founded by LG heir Brian Koo and Amin Badr-El-Din, founder and CEO of Jordan-based BADR Investments.The report said three gigawatts is nearly three times the planned capacity of a data center complex in Texas that OpenAI and SoftBank Group are funding as part of their Stargate project in the U.S.The Wall Street Journal said the South Korean data center will be located in the country’s southwestern region, far from Seoul, and that the plan is to complete construction by 2028.