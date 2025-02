Photo : YONHAP News

Five automakers will voluntarily recall more than 76-thousand vehicles for faulty components.According to the transport ministry on Wednesday, Kia, BMW Korea, Renault Korea Motors, Tesla Korea and Jaguar Land Rover Korea are recalling some 76-thousand vehicles of 37 different models.Kia will recall some 35-thousand cars from two models, including its Niro electric vehicle, because of a faulty air bag system, and will start providing repair services next Wednesday.BMW Korea will recall about 24-thousand cars from 28 models, including the 528i sedan, to address problems in the cooling pump wire connector, and will start providing repair services Thursday.The ministry said vehicle owners can check www.car.go.kr to see if their vehicles are subject to the recall.