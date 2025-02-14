Constitutional Court to Handle Prime Minister Han’s Impeachment Wednesday

Photo : YONHAP News

The Constitutional Court is set to handle two cases on Wednesday regarding the impeachment of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.The court will begin its first formal hearing in Han’s impeachment trial at 2 p.m.Han was impeached by the opposition-controlled National Assembly on December 27 while serving as the acting president, after refusing to appoint additional justices to the Constitutional Court as it was set to review President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment over the martial law incident.At 4 p.m., the court will hold the first hearing in a competence dispute brought by ruling People Power Party lawmakers against Assembly Speaker Woo Won-sik regarding the validity of the impeachment motion against Han.The ruling party is taking issue with the quorum for the vote to impeach Han, saying it should have met the constitutional requirement for a presidential impeachment — that is, two-thirds of the National Assembly or 200 votes, not a simple majority.The motion to impeach Han passed with 192 votes in favor.