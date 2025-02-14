Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Constitutional Court to Handle Prime Minister Han’s Impeachment Wednesday

Written: 2025-02-19 10:38:10Updated: 2025-02-19 15:05:35

Constitutional Court to Handle Prime Minister Han’s Impeachment Wednesday

Photo : YONHAP News

The Constitutional Court is set to handle two cases on Wednesday regarding the impeachment of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo. 

The court will begin its first formal hearing in Han’s impeachment trial at 2 p.m. 

Han was impeached by the opposition-controlled National Assembly on December 27 while serving as the acting president, after refusing to appoint additional justices to the Constitutional Court as it was set to review President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment over the martial law incident.

At 4 p.m., the court will hold the first hearing in a competence dispute brought by ruling People Power Party lawmakers against Assembly Speaker Woo Won-sik regarding the validity of the impeachment motion against Han. 

The ruling party is taking issue with the quorum for the vote to impeach Han, saying it should have met the constitutional requirement for a presidential impeachment — that is, two-thirds of the National Assembly or 200 votes, not a simple majority. 

The motion to impeach Han passed with 192 votes in favor.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >