Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump said he may meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin before the end of the month.Addressing reporters at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, Trump said Tuesday that the high-level talks between the U.S. and Russia in Saudi Arabia went well and he is now “much more confident” of ending the war in Ukraine.Trump added that Russia wants to stop the “savage barbarism.”He also said soldiers are being killed by the thousands on a weekly basis, largely Russian and Ukrainian soldiers, although he said “a lot of Koreans” have been killed.He continued that the North Korean soldiers came over to fight but a large portion of them have been wiped out, calling it a “senseless war.”It marks the first time Trump publicly mentioned the North Korean troops participating in Russia’s war against Ukraine.