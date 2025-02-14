30 Military Service Members, including 17 Generals, under Investigation over Martial Law

Photo : YONHAP News

A total of 30 military service members, including 17 generals, are under investigation over their alleged involvement in President Yoon Suk Yeol’s short-lived martial law move on December 3.According to data presented by the defense ministry to Rep. Ahn Gyu-back of the main opposition Democratic Party on Wednesday, investigative authorities including the prosecution, the police and the anti-corruption body have launched investigations against 30 military service members.The authorities notified the defense ministry that 17 generals and 13 field-grade officers are under investigation over the martial law case.Gen. Park An-su, the Army’s chief of staff, was appointed as martial law commander on the night in question and is the highest-ranking service member under investigation.The Defense Counterintelligence Command has eight of its service members under investigation, the largest number in any organization.The command is accused of mobilizing troops to arrest politicians and planning to confiscate the servers of the National Election Commission during martial law.