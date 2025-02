Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean high jumper Woo Sang-hyeok has won the second competition of the season ten days after the first.Woo reached the top at the World Athletics Indoor Tour Silver event in Banska Bystrica, Slovakia, Tuesday, after clearing two-point-28 meters.In the competition among 13 jumpers, the 28-year-old cleared two-point-16, two-point-21, two-point-25 and two-point-28 meters all in the first attempt.The victory comes ten days after he won the 2025 World Athletics Indoor Tour Silver Hustopeče Jumping Competition in the Czech Republic by clearing two-point-31 meters.