Acting President Vows Active Policy Support for Young Scientists

Photo : YONHAP News

Acting President Choi Sang-mok has vowed active policy support for young scientists to ensure that their creative ideas become the driving force for the future of the nation.The acting president made the pledge Wednesday during a lunch meeting with young scientists in the high-tech areas of artificial intelligence(AI), biotechnology and quantum technology.Choi stressed that advanced science and technology are key driving forces that lead to innovation in various fields, with the economy facing structural challenges such as low birth rates.The participants in the meeting asked the government to invest in research and development to secure technology in cutting-edge fields such as physical AI, to foster quantum technology experts, and to resolve difficulties in global joint research projects through agreements with overseas institutions.In response, the acting president promised support to create an environment where young scientists can fully devote themselves to research, adding that the government will actively consider their suggestions when establishing related policies.