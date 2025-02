Photo : YONHAP News

The Constitutional Court says the head of the National Police Agency may appear at the tenth hearing in President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment trial.Cheon Jae-hyun, the spokesperson for the court, said Wednesday that police Commissioner General Cho Ji-ho indicated his willingness to appear for the hearing, set for Thursday.The spokesperson added that although plans for Cho to appear have not been finalized, the court is in consultations with his lawyer regarding the matter.Cho, who was released on bail due to blood cancer last month, has declined the court’s two previous requests to testify, citing health issues.Impeached Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, former first deputy director of the National Intelligence Service Hong Jang-won, and Cho have all been called to testify as witnesses Thursday.