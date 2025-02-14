Key Points Summarized at Ninth Hearing in Yoon’s Impeachment Trial

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment trial is coming to an end.The Constitutional Court did not question any witnesses Tuesday during the ninth hearing in the trial, instead granting Yoon’s defense team and the legal representatives of the National Assembly two hours each to summarize their key points.The National Assembly’s representatives highlighted procedural flaws in the way Yoon declared martial law on December 3 and said his decree was illegal.They called the dispatching of martial law troops an attempt to seize the National Assembly, saying the president violated the Constitution by making preparations for the operation of an emergency legislative body.Yoon’s lawyers, meanwhile, focused on defending the legitimacy of the martial law decision.They claimed Yoon’s action in declaring martial law was a peaceful one intended to alert the public to the risk of election fraud and warn that China was threatening national security through various means.The Constitutional Court is expected to issue its final ruling in mid-March, given the procedures that will follow the tenth hearing Thursday, including final arguments.