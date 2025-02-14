Transport Ministry to Tighten Rules for Professional Drivers over 65

Photo : YONHAP News

The transport ministry is planning to tighten regulations for taxi, bus and truck drivers aged 65 or older amid growing concerns about road safety.The ministry announced on Wednesday that it will issue a notice from Thursday through April 1 before revisions to related laws take effect.First, the procedure for professional drivers to maintain their qualifications will become more difficult, as the current pass rate for older drivers is more than 98 percent.Currently, older drivers can submit the results of a medical exam instead of taking a test.But under the revised rules, this will not be permitted for drivers aged 65 or older who have caused a number of accidents or for any driver aged 75 or older.Professional drivers over 65 who have high blood pressure or diabetes will have to undergo mandatory health checkups every six months, given the risk they might lose consciousness behind the wheel.Of the 800-thousand or so bus, taxi and truck drivers in the country, 24 percent are 65 or older.For taxi drivers, the figure is higher than 45 percent.