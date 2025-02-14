Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

S. Korean Economic Delegation Departs for US

Written: 2025-02-19 15:04:42Updated: 2025-02-19 15:22:43

S. Korean Economic Delegation Departs for US

Photo : YONHAP News

An economic delegation headed by Korean Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chairman Chey Tae-won has departed for Washington to discuss responses to the Trump administration’s trade policies. 

Ahead of the departure, Chey told reporters on Wednesday that the 26-member delegation will meet with senior U.S. government officials, adding that South Korean businesses currently are facing both opportunities and crises. 

During their two-day stay in the U.S. capital, the delegation is set to meet with senior White House officials and lawmakers to discuss various trade policies while introducing action plans on investment cooperation with the U.S.  

The delegation largely comprises high-level officials from key industries at the center of South Korea-U.S. cooperation, including automobiles, semiconductors, steel, shipbuilding, energy and platforms.

This is the first time a South Korean economic delegation has visited the U.S. since the launch of the second Trump administration.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >