S. Korean Economic Delegation Departs for US

Photo : YONHAP News

An economic delegation headed by Korean Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chairman Chey Tae-won has departed for Washington to discuss responses to the Trump administration’s trade policies.Ahead of the departure, Chey told reporters on Wednesday that the 26-member delegation will meet with senior U.S. government officials, adding that South Korean businesses currently are facing both opportunities and crises.During their two-day stay in the U.S. capital, the delegation is set to meet with senior White House officials and lawmakers to discuss various trade policies while introducing action plans on investment cooperation with the U.S.The delegation largely comprises high-level officials from key industries at the center of South Korea-U.S. cooperation, including automobiles, semiconductors, steel, shipbuilding, energy and platforms.This is the first time a South Korean economic delegation has visited the U.S. since the launch of the second Trump administration.