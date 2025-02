Photo : YONHAP News

At a recent event for singles hosted by Seoul City, a total of 22 couples were formed.Seoul City announced on Wednesday that at the end of the event held on February 14 for Valentine's Day, 22 couples were successfully formed, resulting in a matching rate of 44 percent, with 50 men and 50 women taking part.The participants took part in activities starting with groups based on their favorite artwork, followed by one-on-one eye contact-making activities, art museum dates and more.The event saw strong interest and fierce competition with two-thousand-356 applicants registering in advance, with the odds of earning a spot being 23 to one.The city plans to hold additional events in May, September and November this year.