Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has apologized to the public for failing to convince President Yoon Suk Yeol to make a different choice with regard to the December 3 martial law incident.Han issued the apology during the first hearing in his impeachment trial at the Constitutional Court on Wednesday, after he said he had sought to address difficult situations both at home and abroad by actively assisting the president.The prime minister said he is sincerely heartbroken and sorry that the people are suffering through such difficult times.However, Han was quick to rebut each of the five reasons cited for his impeachment in the motion passed by parliament, saying that as someone who has devoted his life to the people, his dream is to be swiftly cleared of all unreasonable charges and fulfill his duties to the people.