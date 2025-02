Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul Immigration Office, under the Ministry of Justice, announced on Wednesday that in preparation for the new school semester in March, it will operate a dedicated window for foreign students.The dedicated window is located at counter No. 9 on the first floor of the Seoul Immigration Office.Foreign students with D-2 student visas or D-4 language study visas, along with their affiliated university representatives, can visit the counter to apply for status changes, seek extensions and handle other matters.The service will operate from February 17 to 28 and again from March 17 to 28.According to the Seoul Immigration Office, the new window will alleviate congestion during these busy times.