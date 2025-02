Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government has notified Ukraine of its intent to take in any North Korean soldiers captured by the Ukrainian military who ask to be sent to the South.An official from Seoul’s foreign ministry said Wednesday that this policy is in line with South Korea’s Constitution, which stipulates that North Koreans are South Korean nationals.The official also said that concerning the repatriation of prisoners of war, it is important to respect individuals’ free will in accordance with international law.The official said Seoul is expected to continue its consultations with Kyiv and provide whatever protection and support are necessary.In an interview with a South Korean daily reported earlier on Wednesday, a North Korean soldier captured by the Ukrainian military, identified by the surname Ri, said he wished to seek asylum and be transferred to the South.