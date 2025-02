Photo : YONHAP News

Police investigating the case of seven-year-old Kim Ha-neul, who was fatally stabbed by her teacher last week, have secured evidence that suggest the crime was premeditated.The Daejeon Metropolitan Police said Wednesday that a digital forensic investigation of the teacher’s mobile phone found that she looked up weapons online prior to the crime and also researched murder cases.The police also said the teacher’s crime was probably premeditated given testimonies and phone conversation records.Investigators plan to look into the teacher’s medical records and other data that could shed light on her motives.But they are unlikely to be able to question the teacher on Wednesday given that she is still on a respirator.