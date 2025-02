Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol is set to appear at two hearings at the Seoul Central District Court on Thursday.Yun Gap-geun, a lawyer for the impeached president, said in a press release on Wednesday that President Yoon will be attending a hearing to review a request to revoke his pretrial detention, scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday.Asked whether the president will also be present at a preparatory hearing for his criminal trial, the lawyer answered affirmatively and said the two hearings will not be held separately.Late last month the prosecution indicted President Yoon on charges that he masterminded an insurrection, making him the first sitting South Korean president to be indicted for a crime.Yoon is accused of conspiring with former defense minister Kim Yong-hyun and other military and police officials to declare martial law illegally and unconstitutionally.