PM Han, Nat'l Assembly Make Arguments during Han's Impeachment Trial

Photo : YONHAP News

A hearing for oral arguments was held at the Constitutional Court on Wednesday during Prime Minister Han Duck-soo's impeachment trial.The National Assembly's legal team claimed that Han instigated and neglected President Yoon Suk Yeol's exercise of veto power over bills on special prosecutor probes into first lady Kim Keon-hee and the 2023 marine death report passed by the opposition-strong parliament.The team claimed that the prime minister condoned, as well as aided and abetted the December 3 martial law declaration by failing to take action to stop the president.Han was also suspected to have blocked a special counsel probe into the alleged insurrection through martial law and refused appointment of Constitutional Court justice nominees as the acting president following Yoon's impeachment.The prime minister, for his part, urged the court to dismiss his impeachment motion, claiming that he had not been aware of the martial law plan in advance and had tried to persuade the president not to push ahead with it, but ultimately failed.Han claimed he had recommended Yoon to veto the special probe bills due to concern over their unconstitutionality, and that he had refused the justice appointments in the absence of a bipartisan agreement.The court ended the trial after 90 minutes, saying it will set the ruling date after a deliberation.The court, meanwhile, was expected to begin a hearing at 4 p.m. Wednesday on adjudication on competence disputes filed by the ruling People Power Party(PPP) over controversy surrounding fulfillment of the plenary quorum in passing Han's impeachment motion.