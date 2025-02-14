Parties Engage in Tug-of-War over Extra Budget ahead of Tripartite Consultation

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival political parties are engaged in a tug-of-war over the extra budget a day ahead of a session of the tripartite consultative body on state affairs involving heads of the rival parties and the government.At a party Supreme Council meeting on Wednesday, main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung called for reaching agreement on the extra budget at the three-way discussion.Claiming both the ruling People Power Party(PPP) and the government agreed on the necessity, Lee hinted at possibly giving up on a push for universal cash payouts, which is strongly opposed by the ruling party.The PPP, for its part, called for caution against wasteful spending in the budget, stressing that funds the opposition had unilaterally slashed in the government's 2025 budget plan should first be restored.The ruling party, which opposes the DP's extra budget plan worth 35 trillion won, or around 24 billion U.S. dollars, for being populist, said it should be focused on supporting future industries, such as AI, and small business owners amid slowing demand.