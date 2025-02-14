[KBS EXCLUSIVE] Prosecutors Dismiss Bribery over Job Solicitation Charges against Power Broker Myung, Others

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors dismissed charges against self-proclaimed power broker Myung Tae-kyun regarding allegations that he received bribery from a wealthy person who solicited hiring of their son by the presidential office.KBS learned on Wednesday that the Changwon District Prosecutors' Office dismissed the charges against Myung, former ruling People Power Party(PPP) Rep. Kim Young-sun and two others.The four people were previously suspected of receiving 100 million won, or around 69-thousand U.S. dollars, from the parent in North Gyeongsang Province, in return for their son's employment.The prosecution decided there was a lack of evidence to prove that Myung was directly involved in the alleged money transfer or had colluded with Future Korea Research Institute chief Kim Tae-yeol, who claimed to have received the solicitation.The state agency also considered that no political party had selected a candidate for the 2022 presidential election in July 2021, when the alleged money transfer occurred.