Yoon’s Criminal Trial to Begin Thursday

Photo : YONHAP News

A criminal trial for President Yoon Suk Yeol is set to begin Thursday, with an impeachment hearing scheduled in the afternoon.The Seoul Central District Court will hold the first pretrial conference for Yoon’s criminal insurrection trial at 10 a.m.The court will concurrently hold a hearing to review Yoon’s request to rescind his detention and release him.Yoon’s side said earlier that he would appear at that hearing.Meanwhile, the Constitutional Court will hold its tenth hearing in Yoon’s impeachment trial in the afternoon.The impeachment hearing, set for 3 p.m., will feature three witnesses: impeached Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, former first deputy director of the National Intelligence Service Hong Jang-won and National Police Agency Commissioner General Cho Ji-ho.If the Constitutional Court wraps up the proceedings without additional hearings, it is expected to issue a ruling as early as mid-March.