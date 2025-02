Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he will announce tariffs on cars, semiconductors, pharmaceuticals and lumber “over the next month or sooner.”Trump made the remarks at a conference in Miami, saying the tariffs will have a huge impact on the United States.The U.S. president recently said tariffs on automobile imports would be around 25 percent and he would announce them around April 2, but his latest remarks indicate the announcement could come earlier.Trump said if companies don’t make their products in the U.S., they simply have to pay tariffs, adding that the tariffs will bring trillions of dollars into the U.S. treasury.