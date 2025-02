Photo : YONHAP News

Chinese Ambassador to South Korea Dai Bing said Wednesday that he has voiced concerns over anti-China sentiment in South Korea.In a social media post, the top envoy said he voiced the concerns Tuesday during a meeting with Rep. Kim Seok-ki of the ruling People Power Party, the chair of the parliamentary foreign affairs committee.Dai said the two had a friendly, in-depth conversation in which he expressed “serious concerns” over certain forces in South Korea spreading rumors and inciting anti-China sentiment.The Chinese ambassador said Kim promised to take China’s concerns seriously and work to address them appropriately.The remarks come amid growing anti-China sentiment and rumors from far-right conservatives and some ruling lawmakers that China has attempted to interfere with South Korea’s elections.