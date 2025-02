Photo : YONHAP News

A criminal trial for President Yoon Suk Yeol has begun with a pretrial conference.The Seoul Central District Court held the first preliminary hearing at 10 a.m. Thursday for Yoon’s criminal insurrection trial.The court will concurrently hold a hearing to review Yoon’s request to rescind his detention and release him.Yoon arrived at the court around 8:55 a.m. in a police convoy.Yun Gap-geun, a member of the president’s legal team, said the team will faithfully engage in the hearing on his detention, adding that the tight schedule may affect President Yoon’s impeachment trial at the Constitutional Court.Asked if President Yoon will appear at the Constitutional Court at 3 p.m. for his tenth impeachment hearing, the lawyer said nothing has been decided at the moment.