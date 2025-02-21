US Commander: US Nuclear Triad System Can Deter ICBM Attack from N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

A senior U.S. military official said that even if North Korea possesses intercontinental ballistic missiles(ICBMs) capable of reaching the U.S. mainland, the U.S. could effectively deter them with its nuclear triad system consisting of ICBMs, strategic bombers and submarine-launched ballistic missiles.Jason Armagost, the commander of the Eighth Air Force and of the Joint-Global Strike Operations Center, made the remarks Wednesday during a forum hosted by the Korea Society and the National Committee on American Foreign Policy, both nonprofit organizations in the U.S.Asked what would happen to America’s nuclear umbrella for South Korea if North Korea developed ICBMs capable of striking the continental U.S., Armagost reportedly said that is why the U.S. has the nuclear triad.The commander said it is problematic for North Korea to have an ICBM, but that it is extremely difficult to attack the U.S. nuclear triad system.He added that the North will not achieve its goals by using ICBMs, because the U.S. can respond in an “overwhelming” way in the “time, place and manner of its choosing.”