Politics

Pretrial Conference for Yoon’s Criminal Trial Ends; Second Set for March 24

Written: 2025-02-20 11:32:09Updated: 2025-02-20 13:28:00

Pretrial Conference for Yoon’s Criminal Trial Ends; Second Set for March 24

Photo : YONHAP News

The first pretrial conference for President Yoon Suk Yeol’s criminal trial ended in 13 minutes. 

The Seoul Central District Court held the first preliminary hearing at 10 a.m. Thursday for Yoon’s criminal insurrection trial.

At the hearing, Yoon’s side did not reveal whether the president admits to or denies the charges against him, saying his team has yet to examine related documents. 

Yoon’s legal team also did not clarify its position on a consolidated trial, which would combine his case with those of other figures indicted for allegedly playing significant roles in an insurrection in connection with the martial law incident, including former defense minister Kim Yong-hyun. 

The prosecution, however, voiced opposition to a joint trial and asked the court to hold at least two to three hearings in light of the significance of the case. 

The court decided to hold another pretrial conference at 10 a.m. on March 24.
