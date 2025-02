Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States conducted joint air drills involving the deployment of the U.S. B-1B strategic bomber over the Korean Peninsula.According to Seoul’s defense ministry on Thursday, the drills were carried out to enhance interoperability and demonstrate the allies’ extended deterrence capabilities against North Korea’s escalating nuclear and missile threats.This marks the first time that a U.S. strategic asset has been deployed to the Korean Peninsula since the start of the Donald Trump administration.The air drills also involved U.S. F-16 fighters and South Korea’s F-35A stealth fighters and F-15K fighters.The defense ministry stressed that based on close cooperation, Seoul and Washington will continue to expand joint exercises to deter and respond to threats from Pyongyang.