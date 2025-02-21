Trade Minister: S. Korea Communicating with US, Refining Tariff Strategies

Photo : YONHAP News

Trade Minister Cheong In-kyo said Thursday that the South Korean government has fully activated its U.S. channels and is doing its best to help industries overcome uncertainty amid U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff policies.The trade minister made the remarks during the U.S. Trade Response Strategy Meeting in Seoul, with the participation of the heads of nine private research institutes, including Samsung, Hyundai, LG and POSCO.The meeting was organized to assess the impact of the recent tariff and reciprocal tariff policies announced by the Trump administration and to review Seoul’s response strategies.Cheong stressed that the South Korean government will continue to refine its strategies through enhanced collaboration with private think tanks.He added that Seoul will strengthen real-time information-sharing systems between the government and the think tanks to ensure close coordination with the private sector.