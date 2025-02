Photo : YONHAP News

The Ministry of Justice will expand the number of regions eligible for region-specific visas and relax the requirements for those visas, part of a plan to attract foreign workers to areas facing population decline.On Thursday the justice ministry announced the 2025 operational plan for region-specific visas, which will be implemented over the next two years.The number of regions eligible for region-specific visas will increase to 107 from the current 89.A new region-specific visa for skilled workers, the E-7-4R, will also be introduced with stay duration requirements relaxed.The Ministry of Justice plans to allow foreign nationals who have stayed for more than two years on E-9 nonprofessional employment visas or E-10 seafarer employment visas to transition to the E-7-4R visa if they meet the score-based requirements.