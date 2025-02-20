Yoon's 10th Impeachment Hearing Begins at Constitutional Court

Photo : YONHAP News

The tenth hearing in President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment trial has begun at the Constitutional Court, featuring key witnesses including Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and former National Intelligence Service(NIS) first deputy director Hong Jang-won.National Police Agency Commissioner General Cho Ji-ho was also set to appear as a witness during the proceedings on Thursday to testify on the events that occurred during the December 3 martial law.Yoon appeared briefly at the start of the hearing but exited the courtroom as soon as the proceedings began.One of his legal representatives later told reporters that Yoon took his leave as he believed that it did not "appear well" nor did it serve to uphold the nation's image for both the president and the prime minister to be in the same courtroom, or for the president to observe the prime minister giving his testimony.The trial is nearing its final phase as court justices prepare to wrap up the proceedings and will soon announce when they plan to hand down a ruling.