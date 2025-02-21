Gov’t Sets Aside 6.5 Trillion Won for 2025 Foreign Aid Budget

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has set this year’s budget for official development assistance(ODA) at around six-and-a-half trillion won, or four-and-a-half billion U.S. dollars.The Office for Government Policy Coordination said the budget was included in the 2025 comprehensive action plan for international development cooperation that was approved at a meeting chaired by acting President Choi Sang-mok on Thursday.The ODA budget is up three-point-eight percent from last year and signifies that the government has accomplished five years ahead of schedule its goal to more than double ODA funds by 2030, compared with 2019, when the amount stood at some three trillion won.The budget will go into a total of one-thousand-928 projects.Since last year, the number of ODA projects has decreased but the funds for each project have increased to an average of nearly two-point-one billion won, or one-point-four million dollars.That’s double the amount seen in 2016.