DP Chief Visits Hyundai Motor Plant, Stresses Importance of Corporate Growth

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party chair Lee Jae-myung visited a Hyundai Motor plant on Thursday and stressed the importance of protecting domestic industries and corporate growth, in an apparent buildup to an early presidential race.Lee inspected the production line of the plant in Asan, South Chungcheong Province and discussed with company officials changes in the global trade environment.Observers believe that, with such a move, Lee sought to swiftly devise responses to U.S President Donald Trump’s trade policies and show his willingness to embrace both moderate and conservative forces by highlighting his leadership skills.Lee said he believes tax incentives for stimulating domestic production must be introduced to expand production and employment in strategic industries.He also stressed the importance of corporate growth, saying such advances make up the nation’s entire economy.Lee said, given that jobs are created through such growth, supporting businesses and economic expansion and enabling fair opportunities in that process help narrow gaps and polarization.The party chief said he hopes Hyundai Motor will be at the center of efforts to make South Korea a world-recognized economic powerhouse where opportunity is equally provided to all.