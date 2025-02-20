PM Han: No Cabinet Members Supported Martial Law

Photo : YONHAP News

The tenth hearing in President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment trial is underway at the Constitutional Court, and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has testified that no Cabinet member ever supported the December 3 martial law decree.Han’s testimony contradicts that of former defense minister Kim Yong-hyun, who said earlier that some Cabinet members expressed their support for it at a meeting held shortly before it was declared.The prime minister said that the Cabinet meeting seemed not to adhere to the usual protocol, but that the matter should be determined through an investigation and judicial procedures.Yoon, meanwhile, walked out just five minutes into the hearing, with his defense team explaining that he left over a concern that having both the president and the prime minister in the same courtroom would harm the nation’s reputation.Former National Intelligence Service deputy director Hong Jang-won was also expected to testify, and the legal teams representing Yoon and the National Assembly are likely to focus on a list of people he was allegedly asked to arrest while the country was under martial law.National Police Agency Commissioner General Cho Ji-ho is set to appear at 7 p.m., and he is expected to be questioned about whether he received an order from the president to apprehend key political figures.The trial is nearing its final phase as the court justices prepare to wrap up the proceedings and will soon announce when they plan to hand down a ruling.