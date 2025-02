Photo : YONHAP News

Cold wave alerts are in place for parts of provinces of Gangwon, Gyeonggi, North Gyeongsang and North Chungcheong, with temperatures forecast to dip below freezing Friday morning.Heavy snow advisories are in effect on the easternmost Ulleung Island and Dokdo islets, while snowfall is expected along the western coast and in the mountainous areas on the southern island of Jeju early Friday.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), morning lows on Friday are projected to range between minus 12 and minus two degrees Celsius.Daytime highs are expected to rise to between zero and seven degrees.The cold snap is forecast to continue through Monday.