Ex-NIS Deputy Reiterates Claim He Received List of Subjects for Arrest under Martial Law

Photo : YONHAP News

The tenth hearing in President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment trial is underway at the Constitutional Court, and former National Intelligence Service deputy director Hong Jang-won stood by his previous testimony that he had received a list of people to be arrested under martial law.Testifying for the second time on Thursday, Hong brought with him the actual memo of the alleged list read out to him by former Defense Counterintelligence Commander Yeo In-hyung, which had been disputed by NIS Director Cho Tae-yong.Hong reiterated that he had heard the names of main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung, National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik and former ruling People Power Party(PPP) leader Han Dong-hoon.Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, who testified before Hong, said no Cabinet member ever supported the martial law decree, contradicting an earlier testimony by former defense minister Kim Yong-hyun that some members did support it at a meeting held shortly before it was declared.The prime minister said that the Cabinet meeting seemed not to adhere to the usual protocol, but that the matter should be determined through an investigation and judicial procedures.National Police Agency Commissioner General Cho Ji-ho is also set to testify, and he is expected to be questioned about whether he received an order from the president to apprehend key political figures.The trial is nearing its final phase as the court justices prepare to wrap up the proceedings and will soon announce when they plan to hand down a ruling.