JCS Chair Discusses N. Korea's Threats, Military Ties to Russia with New NATO Brass

Written: 2025-02-20 19:38:52Updated: 2025-02-20 19:52:07

Photo : YONHAP News

Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) Chairman Kim Myung-soo shared assessment of the security on the Korean Peninsula and discussed ways to enhance military cooperation with the new head of NATO's military committee.

According to the JCS, Kim held a phone conversation with NATO Military Committee Chair Giuseppe Cavo Dragone on Thursday, where he said North Korea's nuclear and missile threats, as well as its military cooperation with Russia have become a serious challenge to global peace and stability.

The JCS chairman said Seoul's joint response with the international community, including NATO, is urgent amid increasing uncertainties in security.

Dragone, an Italian Navy admiral, agreed on the need for such cooperation, assessing that security in the Indo-Pacific region and in Europe are systematically connected.

He added that the expanded military cooperation between the North and Russia as well as advancement of Pyongyang's nuclear and missile technologies have increased to become an international threat.
