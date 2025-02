Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean writer Jin Joo and illustrator Lee Ga-hee's children's book titled, "If You Want to Eat a Red Apple," was named the winner of the Opera Prima 2025, the newcomer prize presented at the annual BolognaRagazzi Awards.According to the Korean Publishers Association on Thursday, it is the first time that a publication from South Korea won the top prize in the Opera Prima category."If You Want to Eat a Red Apple" is a book about children's period of growing up, featuring photos of items considered to originate from Korea, such as sheet-covered floors and pearl-laid cabinets, taken using a film camera.The BolognaRagazzi Awards are presented each year during the Bologna Children's Book Fair, which has been held in the Italian city annually since 1963.