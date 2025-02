Photo : YONHAP News

The Constitutional Court has decided to hold its eleventh and final hearing in President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment trial on Tuesday.Concluding the tenth hearing on Thursday, the court’s acting President Moon Hyung-bae said the next hearing will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday.Moon said the court will admit and examine evidence and hear closing arguments and final statements from both sides at the next hearing.Each side will have two hours to present its closing arguments, but there will be no time limit for the final statements from the president and the National Assembly’s impeachment panel.The court is expected to deliver its ruling on Yoon’s impeachment as early as mid-March.