Police Chief Refuses to Answer Most Questions at Yoon’s Impeachment Trial

Photo : YONHAP News

The chief of the National Police Agency has refused to answer most questions at President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment trial.Cho Ji-ho, the suspended commissioner general of the National Police Agency, appeared as a witness at Yoon’s tenth impeachment hearing at the Constitutional Court on Thursday.But he refused to answer most questions from Yoon’s representatives as well as those of the National Assembly, saying those matters are mentioned in his own indictment in an ongoing criminal case.Cho declined two previous requests to testify at Yoon’s impeachment trial, citing health concerns due to leukemia.Asked about media reports concerning the December 3 martial law incident, Cho said he is recovering from his first round of chemotherapy last week and hasn’t been watching the news at all.The police chief also refused to answer questions about efforts to block access to the National Assembly during martial law and the alleged attempt to arrest politicians.Early last month, Cho was indicted for allegedly ordering police to prevent lawmakers from entering the National Assembly at Yoon’s orders on December 3, when the country was under martial law.