South Korea’s business sentiment worsened for the fourth consecutive month in February, hitting its lowest point in more than four years.According to the Bank of Korea on Friday, the Business Survey Index(BSI) for all industries stood at 85-point-three in February, representing a zero-point-six point dip from the previous month.This marks the lowest score since September 2020, when the index posted 83-point-four amid the COVID-19 pandemic.A reading below 100 indicates that pessimists outnumber optimists.The BSI for manufacturers, however, gained one-point-one point on-month and posted 90-point-one in February.The index for nonmanufacturing industries, which includes restaurants, wholesalers and retail businesses, dipped one-point-nine points to 81-point-seven.