Exports Rise 16% in First 20 Days of February

Exports increased more than 15 percent in the first 20 days of February on increased working days.According to preliminary data from the Korea Customs Service on Tuesday, the country’s outbound shipments reached 35-point-three billion U.S. dollars during the cited period, up 16 percent from a year earlier.Average daily exports, however, decreased by two-point-seven percent to two-point-28 billion dollars, with the number of working days increasing by two-and-a-half to 15-and-a-half.Exports of semiconductors and automobiles rose 22-point-one percent and 40-point-three percent, respectively, while shipments of petroleum products declined nine-point-seven percent.Exports to the United States increased 16 percent, while exports to China increased 13-point-six percent.Imports rose seven-point-seven percent year-on-year to 34-point-five billion dollars during the 20-day period, resulting in a trade surplus of 800 million dollars.