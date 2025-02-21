S. Korea Requests Exemption from New US Tariffs

Photo : YONHAP News

Deputy trade minister Park Jong-won has asked the United States to exempt South Korea from its new tariffs and continue providing subsidies and other support for companies investing in the U.S.According to the trade, industry and energy ministry on Friday, Park made the request as he met with officials from the White House, the Department of Commerce and the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative during his three-day trip to Washington this week.In the meetings, the deputy minister underscored the close economic ties between the two nations, noting that South Korean companies contribute to the U.S. economy by making massive investments in the U.S. and creating jobs there.Park asked Washington to exclude Seoul from reciprocal tariffs as well as the new tariffs on steel and aluminum, highlighting the fact that most of the tariffs on items traded between the two countries have been removed under the bilateral free trade agreement.The deputy minister then proposed that the two nations hold high-level talks soon to discuss pending issues and ways to expand bilateral cooperation.