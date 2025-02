Photo : YONHAP News

The state anti-corruption agency has raided the home and office of the head of the Defense Intelligence Agency as part of its investigation into the December 3 martial law affair.The Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials(CIO) said Friday that it sent prosecutors and investigators to the home and office of Won Cheon-hee in Seoul in the morning to secure materials related to the martial law case.The CIO is looking into allegations that on December 2, the day before the president declared martial law, Won met with then-defense minister Kim Yong-hyun and then-intelligence commander Moon Sang-ho to discuss martial law.The agency is also trying to determine whether Won was involved in discussions about forming a team to investigate allegations of election fraud during the martial law period.