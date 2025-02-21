Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Yoon under Investigation over Alleged Attempts to Avoid Arrest

Written: 2025-02-21 11:12:43Updated: 2025-02-21 17:26:09

Yoon under Investigation over Alleged Attempts to Avoid Arrest

Photo : KBS News

President Yoon Suk Yeol is officially under investigation on suspicion of obstructing the execution of his arrest warrant.

Police made the announcement Friday, saying the president is suspected of special obstruction of public duty. 

But as a sitting president, Yoon cannot be indicted on this charge.  

The special police team handling the martial law case reportedly obtained secure text messages exchanged between Yoon and Kim Sung-hoon, deputy chief of the Presidential Security Service, regarding the state anti-corruption body’s moves to arrest Yoon. 

Yoon and Kim reportedly exchanged texts January 3, when the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials(CIO) made its first attempt to arrest the president. 

Yoon reportedly exchanged texts with Kim on January 7 as well, instructing the security service to actively block his arrest if the CIO were to make a second attempt. 

A police official refused to confirm details of the text messages.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >