Industry Minister, Top US Envoy Discuss Economic Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

Trade minister Ahn Duk-geun has met with acting U.S. Ambassador to Seoul Joseph Yun to discuss how to enhance bilateral cooperation in the areas of trade, investment and energy.According to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy on Friday, Ahn said in the meeting that trade and investment between the two nations have continued to expand, with bilateral relations having developed to the level of an advanced industrial and economic alliance.Expressing hope for bilateral cooperation to continue under the new Trump administration, the minister reportedly said there is room for the two countries to strengthen cooperation on batteries, semiconductors, shipbuilding and energy.According to the ministry, Ahn also stressed the importance of consistency in systems and policies that could affect trade and investment between the two sides.Yun said the U.S. embassy in Seoul will do its best to bolster the South Korea-U.S. alliance, which has developed over more than 70 years.The two sides agreed to work together for the success of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, to be held in the southeastern city of Gyeongju in October.