Photo : YONHAP News

The nation’s trade watchdog has decided to recommend provisional anti-dumping tariffs of up to 38 percent on low-cost steel plates from China.The Korea Trade Commission, under the trade ministry, said Thursday that it will ask the finance ministry to slap provisional anti-dumping tariffs ranging from 29-point-91 percent to 38-point-02 percent before a final verdict is delivered.The commission said it reached its decision after its preliminary investigations found that domestic industries were hit by the cheaper imports.Hyundai Steel filed an anti-dumping complaint in July, saying Chinese companies were exporting steel plates at low cost and Hyundai was suffering losses as a result.Chinese steel plates are said to be 30 to 40 percent cheaper than those from South Korea.The finance ministry implements anti-dumping duties at the recommendation of the Korea Trade Commission.