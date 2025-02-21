S. Korean Economic Delegation Stresses Tech Partnership during Washington Visit

Photo : The Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry

An economic delegation headed by Korean Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chairman Chey Tae-won met with senior White House officials and lawmakers during its two-stay in Washington.Chey said Friday that in a meeting with a high-level White House Official on Wednesday, the 26-member delegation proposed ways for Seoul and Washington to cooperate on strategic industries, including shipbuilding, energy, nuclear power plants, artificial intelligence, semiconductors, mobility, and parts and materials.Also at the meeting, HS Hyosung Group Vice Chairman Cho Hyun-sang, who serves as chair of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation(APEC) business advisory council, expressed hope that U.S. business leaders will actively take part in the APEC CEO Summit set for Gyeongju in November.During a gala dinner hosted by the Korean Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday night, Chey said in a welcoming speech that South Korea-U.S. relations, which have evolved to form an economic alliance as well as a security alliance, must now establish a partnership that leads to advanced technologies and future values.On Thursday, the delegation’s second day in Washington, it met with a Treasury Department official and called on the department to play an active role in creating a stable macroeconomic environment and investment conditions for industries that are expected to witness strategic synergy, including shipbuilding and energy.